4H Fall Clover Campaign

National 4-H Week is Oct 6-12 and is celebrating 4-H Youth. One Day 4-H is the National Day of 4-H Service and is on Oct 12.

Wichita County 4-Hers will be located at the Tractor Supply Stores in Wichita Falls and in Burkburnett on Sat, Oct 12 conducting a pet supply drive to be donated to local animal organizations.

Oct 9-20 is also TSC’s Fall Clover Campaign which raises funds for local 4-H programs. Stop by TSC and donate $1 per clover for this campaign.

This year, Wichita County 4-Hers will be participating in a pet supply drive for local shelters at the TSC stores. The community is encouraged to drop off donations at their local TSC in Wichita Falls or Burkburnett any time between Oct 9-20.

Wichita County 4-Hers participate in a variety of projects such as showing livestock, robotics, food and nutrition, photography, public speaking, clothing & textiles, healthy living, fishing, horse and much more.

Shooting Sports is the fastest-growing 4-H project and is extremely popular in Wichita County as well. 4-Hers can learn how to safely handle and participate in archery, pistol, rifle and shotgun classes and competitions through this project. Wildlife Challenge and the newest project of Western Heritage is also included in our Shooting Sports program.

In Wichita County, more than 200 4-H youth, parents and other adult volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H.

To learn more about how you can get involved, click here and here to obtain more information.

