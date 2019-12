Over 200 nativity scenes will be on display. Scenes from our parishioners, friends, community.

Some one of a kind, unique, handmade, antique and more. No two are alike.

It is a good way to celebrate the Advent season and prepare for the true meaning of Christmas.

Warm beverages and Christmas goodies are served.

Date – December 7 and 8

Place – Christ The King Catholic Church, 1008 North First st., Iowa Park

Time – 11:00 to 5:00 daily

Cost – no cost. Donations are accepted