50 plus zone events

50 plus zone 8th annual charity quilt show & sale

Date: Thursday, October 10th
Place: 50 plus zone ballroom (room 216) 2nd floor above the Wichita Falls Public Library (10th & Indiana)
Time: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to the general public -quilts will be on display and for sale with prices starting at $15 each

50 plus zone dinner theater presentation of laugh in

Date: Thursday, October 17th

Place: 50 plus zone ballroom (room 216) 2nd floor above the Wichita Falls public library (10th & Indiana)

Time:6:00 pm

Cost:$10 per person -reservations and pre-payment required by Monday, October 14th

