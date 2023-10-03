WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Before temperatures start dropping below 80°, now is the perfect time to get a new, locally-made quilt.

The 50 Plus Zone is holding their 13th Annual Quilt Show and Sale on Thursday, October 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hundreds of quilts will be available for sale, with most prices starting at $30. The show itself is free to attend.

The majority of the quilts are made by the 50 Plus Zone Charity Quilting Group, who make quilts specifically to go toward charitable causes.

Most of the proceeds will go to charities the group has picked out ahead of time. The only money they keep goes toward quilting supplies.

The 50 Plus Zone Quilt Show will be held above the Wichita Falls Public Library in Ballroom 216.