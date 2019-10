The eighth annual Empty Bowls Event will be held Tuesday, October 15th from 11 a.m. 1:30 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University located at #2 Eureka Circle.

Admission to the event is $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Tickets may be purchased online, at United Market Street, Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.