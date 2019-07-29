62nd Annual Saint Jo Riding Club Rodeo and Parade

Saint Jo, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — The 62nd Annual rodeo will be Friday and Saturday, August 2 and 3, with the nightly shows starting at 8 p.m.

Advanced tickets are only $8 and may be purchased from a royalty contestant. Admission is $10 at the gate. Children 6 years and under are FREE!

The parade takes place on Saturday starting at 5 p.m with lineup starting at 4 p.m. at Phillips Ranch (200 E. Derby Street).

The rodeo includes everything from bucking bulls to mutton bustin’ for the little buckaroos! This year our rodeo will again be UPRA sanctioned.

