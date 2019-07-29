62nd Annual Saint Jo Riding Club Rodeo and Parade

Saint Jo, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — The 62nd Annual rodeo will be Friday and Saturday, August 2 and 3, with the nightly shows starting at 8 p.m.

Advanced tickets are only $8 and may be purchased from a royalty contestant. Admission is $10 at the gate. Children 6 years and under are FREE!

The parade takes place on Saturday starting at 5 p.m with lineup starting at 4 p.m. at Phillips Ranch (200 E. Derby Street).

The rodeo includes everything from bucking bulls to mutton bustin’ for the little buckaroos! This year our rodeo will again be UPRA sanctioned.

To enter the parade click here.