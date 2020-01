THE 64TH ANNUAL PANCAKE FESTIVAL IS SATURDAY AND TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW. YOU CAN PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS AT ANY UNITED STORES, A1 RENTAL OR FROM ANY UNIVERSITY KIWANIS CLUB MEMBER. -TICKETS ARE 9 DOLLARS IN ADVANCE OR 10 DOLLARS AT THE DOOR. -THE MONEY RAISED HELPS SEVERAL NON PROFITS IN THE COMMUNITY!