69th annual Parade of Homes set to begin July 9

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The North Texas Home Builders Association is pleased to announce the 69th Annual Parade of Homes will take place July 9th-11th & 16th-18th.

The Parade of Homes will feature 8 beautiful new homes where you can see the quality craftsmanship that goes into every home built by members of the North Texas Home Builders Association

This year’s showcase home, built by Lance Friday Homes, is located at 5000 High Cliff in Wichita Falls.

Also featured this year is a student-built home located on the grounds of the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center on Hatton Rd.

Tickets are $10 per person and a portion of the proceeds will benefit local charities.

Each ticket is good for all six days of the event. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event at any home participating in the tour.

An interactive tour map with driving directions to all homes is available at nthba.com.