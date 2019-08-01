RUSH SPRINGS (KFDX/KJTL) — 75th annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival will be held on Saturday, August 10, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. in Rush Springs, Oklahoma.

Join in all the fun as Rush Springs celebrates all things green and red; big, sweet, Oklahoma watermelon!

Beginning at 9:00 am the event will feature a seed-spitting contest, an arts and craft fair featuring over 100 vendors, carnival rides, live entertainment, stage shows, on-site food vendors and a classic automotive show! entertainment and so much more!

Admission is free.

For more information about this event, please contact 580-476-3103.