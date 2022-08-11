WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An underground utility line is damaged every six minutes in the United States, meaning that ten times an hour, a potentially dangerous and quite costly incident causes a utility outage for anywhere from one customer to an entire neighborhood, business park or factory.

That’s why the National Safe Digging Day (811 Day) was created, to serve as an important and easy reminder that everyone, whether a homeowner with a shovel or a professional excavator with an earthmover, must Call Before You Dig.

