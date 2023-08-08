WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — August 11 (8/11) serves as an annual reminder for residents and professional excavators to contact 811 and have underground utility-owned lines marked before beginning any digging project.
Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged by a poorly planned digging or excavation project.
Fortunately, there is a free, safe and easy way to avoid those damages – Call 811 before you dig.
For specific state guidelines, visit here.
- Always call 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with a property.
- Plan ahead. Call on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.
- Confirm that all lines have been marked.
- Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.
If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has called 811. Do not allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.
A call to 811 does not mark customer-owned lines or those inside buildings. To identify those, contact a licensed plumber or qualified contractor.
Visit Call 811’s website for complete information.