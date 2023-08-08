WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — August 11 (8/11) serves as an annual reminder for residents and professional excavators to contact 811 and have underground utility-owned lines marked before beginning any digging project.

Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged by a poorly planned digging or excavation project.

Fortunately, there is a free, safe and easy way to avoid those damages – Call 811 before you dig.

For specific state guidelines, visit here.

Always call 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with a property.

Plan ahead. Call on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.

Confirm that all lines have been marked.

Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.

If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has called 811. Do not allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.

A call to 811 does not mark customer-owned lines or those inside buildings. To identify those, contact a licensed plumber or qualified contractor.

Visit Call 811’s website for complete information.