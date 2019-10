The 9th Annual Meals on Wheels Golf Tournament will take place on October 18th at champions course at Weeks Park.



The tournament is a 4-man golf scramble.

Shotgun starts at 1 p.m.

Lunch at noon is included.

Cost of the tournament is as follows:

$80/person, beverages included

$100 if you want to be a hole sponsor

$320/team of four

$380/team of four and hole sponsor

Meals on Wheels is also in need of volunteers to deliver on Mondays, Tuesdays, and especially Fridays.