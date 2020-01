A NIGHT IN NOLA

ABOUT: A NIGHT OF FUN WITH A NEW ORLEANS THEME. SALLY HARLOW WILL BE CATERING. WE WILL HAVE A LIVE BAND AND A SILENT AUCTION. YOUR OWN MELANIE TOWNSEND IS ON OUR BOARD AND HELPING US WITH THE PROMOTION!

DATE: 2/29/2020

PLACE: THE WELLINGTON

TIME: 6P 11P

COST: $125 PER PERSON OR $900 FOR A TABLE OF 8; THERE ARE ALSO SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE