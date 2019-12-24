Celebrating the past year and welcoming in a new, Backdoor Theatre brings to you A VERY SHERRY NEW YEAR!

The evening will include dinner and one final performance of our holiday show, “White Christmas”, followed by a comedic variety act and musical cavalcade of hits from the “Great American Songbook of Standards.” We will be featuring some of Backdoor’s prominent belters, crooners, canaries, and other stage sweethearts.

Ring in 2019 with a champagne toast at midnight along with black-eyed peas and cornbread to bring in some luck for the new year to come.

Doors open at 7:30 pm with dinner service to begin shortly after; “White Christmas” will begin at 8:30 pm.

Buy your Season Tickets at Backdoor Theatre today!

Season tickets are only available through the run of the first show of the 2020 season.

Dinner is not included with tickets. A dinner package can be purchased separately through the Box Office (940-322-5000).

A maximum of 6 tickets may be used per show, and tickets can only be used for 2020 Season shows and for Summer Youth Musical – not for showcase productions or other events such as Improv or Band Nights.

The packages are as follows:

Applause Package

8 Admissions – $100

Save 40 %

Show Stoppers Package

20 Admissions – $200

Save 52 %

Standing Ovation Package

40 Admissions – $500

Save 52 %, also includes a tax-deductible gift of $100.

2020 Season Shows: From Screen to Stage:

Oliver

Baskerville

Xanadu

In The Heights

Catch Me If You Can

Death Trap

Holiday Inn

Dinner Stage: