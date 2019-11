November is adopt a senior month.

Meet Willa, she is 7.5 years old, current on her vaccinations, fixed, has been heartworm tested and is on heartworm preventatives.

She does well with male dogs her size, and well with cats, not so much with small children.

Her adoption fee will be dropped down to $50 because she’s a senior.

Call the Clay County Animal Shelter at (940)538-6758 to fill out an application over the phone and adopt her.

Will you help her find her ‘furever’ home?