WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With less than a week to go, American Red Cross (ARC) of North Texas is preparing for Texoma Gives.

The day of fundraising for area nonprofits is Thursday, September 7, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

American Red Cross aids communities and individuals in the face of disaster, whether it’s a house fire or storm damage.

The Wichita Falls Office of ARC assists 13 counties within Texoma: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, Haskell, Jack, Knox, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young.

If you would like to donate to American Red Cross for Texoma Gives, check out their page here.