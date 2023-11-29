WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Adding four-legged friends to a family can be an exciting time, and Animal Services wants to ensure proper safety measures are taken to ensure longer lifespans for these companions.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Public Health District want to remind pet owners of the importance of litter permits, Nicki Bacon with Animal Services said.

Litter permits must be obtained by all individuals whose pets are pregnant, according to Bacon, to make sure that puppies, kittens and everything in between have a fighting chance at life.

“We had a situation back in, I think, 2014, where somebody was selling puppies, didn’t take all the information down of where they sold them to… Kids were petting them,” Bacon explained. “One of the puppies ended up having rabies, and then we had to try and find all of these puppies, and they didn’t keep records.”

To mitigate similar situations that can easily cause public health crises, Bacon said, it’s important to obtain a litter permit prior to breeding or as soon as pregnancy is discovered.

The purpose of the litter permits is to make sure that puppies sold on Facebook or in parking lots are healthy, according to Bacon.

Plus, she emphasized the importance of health records; whether you’re giving away a pet or receiving one, health records are crucial as they provide insight to the animals’ past health issues.

If you’re breeding animals, note that records must be maintained of each animal sold or gifted. These records should include the individual’s name, phone number and address, the pet’s vaccinations and the date of transfer.

These records must be kept at least one year after the date of transfer.

Pet owners and breeders should also be aware that females may have no more than three litters in their lifetimes.

To learn more about litter permits and the other measures taken by Animal Services to ensure our furry friends’ safety, visit their website.