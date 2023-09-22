WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Habitat for Humanity Wichita Falls is hosting its annual Golf Fore Habitat golf tournament.

The tournament will start Monday, October 2, at 11 a.m. at the Wichita Falls Country Club on Hamilton Boulevard.

Registration is open to the public. It costs $135 for an individual ticket, and there are tiers of sponsors that include tables, goodie bags, raffle tickets, social media promotions and more.

Get registered for the tournament here.

All proceeds raised from the event will directly benefit the local Habitat for Humanity in their mission to build affordable housing for the community.

“Every penny counts,” Ashley Davis with Habitat for Humanity said. “Every penny we make goes back into purchasing materials for these builds.”

If you’re interested in helping Habitat for Humanity with their current build or other ways you can volunteer, check out their website here.