WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and to bring light to the cause, the Child Care Partners will be hosting various activities to show support in their “I Will” campaign.

The Child Care Partners team is asking people how they will prevent child abuse with a sign where they are able to fill in their own personalized answer. To show support, you can take a photo of your sign and use the hashtags #IWillWFTX and #ChildCarePartners.

If you are interested is getting your own sign you can message them on their Facebook page, email them at info@childcarewf.org, or give them at call at (940) 766-4332. Child Care Parters will also have a booth set up at this months After Hours Artwalk on April 7, where you can get more information.

If you are interested to volunteer, you can reach out to them the same ways.