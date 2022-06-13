ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Archer County Rodeo is just a few days away and you won’t want to miss it!

The rodeo will take place at the Archer County Rodeo Grounds from June 16-17 with various events taking place each day.

On June 16 the rodeo begins at 7 p.m. and there will be a concert with Mickey and The Motorcars. Tickets for June 16 are prices at $25. Kids aging 15 years and younger can get in free with a parent.

On June 17 the rodeo again will begin at 7 p.m. and on June 18 the parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Combo tickets for both June 17 and 18 will be priced at $18.