Art Battle in search of artists for live tournament

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — Watch the paint fly before your eyes and the creative process unfold during 3 fast-paced rounds and help vote to determine the winner!

All artwork created will also be available via silent auction.

Be a part of the fun as a spectator or participate as one of the featured artists

The event will be held on Saturday, November 13. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and painting begins at 7 p.m. It will take place at The Forum, located at 2120 Speedway Avenue.

The event is for anyone age 16 and up and is hosted by the Wichita Falls Art Association.

