WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas State Championship for Art Battle is being hosted in Wichita Falls in just over a week.

Bob Barrow with Art Battle was in our studio Friday, February 24, to talk about the upcoming event.

Carney Porter: Bob Barrow is joining us in the studio this morning. So, you know, that means something artistic is coming up soon. Thank you so much for joining us, Bob. We appreciate it.

Bob Barrow: Thanks for having me, Carney.

Carney Porter: So we have Art Battle coming up.

Bob Barrow: Art Battle! Now, this is not a normal art battle. This is the Texas State championship. So the winner of this one will go from here as representing the state of Texas to Daytona Beach, April the 1st for the national championship.

Carney Porter: It sounds like a good time. So what all does it entail for those you know, I know you we’ve talked about it a couple of times in the past, but for those who may just be watching for the first time, what is Art Battle?

Bob Barrow: Okay. It’s an international competition. We get six artists, put them on the stage. They paint for 20 minutes. People vote. Six more. They vote. The top four are in the final round and the winner will be the winner. And you can- we auction off their paintings? And it’s a great way- a good a good deal. There’s music, there’ll be food, there’ll be drinks, and there’ll be more music.

Carney Porter: And it’s all varieties of art, correct? It’s not just one specific subject.

Bob Barrow: No. They pick whatever they want to.

Carney Porter: That’s great. So it’s anything for everyone. There’s something for everyone to enjoy. There is. That’s great. What are you looking forward to with this this go round?

Bob Barrow: Well, the food is going to be a little bit different, so I’m looking forward to that. Yeah. Dale Hardaway, who had been my former principal, is is running the concession stand there. So he’s going to have all kinds of food. He makes homemade desserts.

Carney Porter: I know you’re talking about cheesecakes and bundt cakes. You’re making me hungry. Goodness, well it’s going to be a good time, and it’s happening. It’s coming up quick. It’s not this weekend, but it’s next weekend. March 4th.

Bob Barrow: March 4th. Doors open at 6 for a preshow. The contest starts at seven.

Carney Porter: All right. And it’s going to be located where?

Bob Barrow: At the Bridwell Ag Barn down by MPEC. And I’ll be at the Home and Garden today selling tickets for it.

Carney Porter: Don’t miss out. Thank you so much for joining us this morning. We appreciate it.