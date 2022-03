WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you missed out on the last Art Battle, you’re in luck! Another one is coming to town this weekend.

Carney Porter spoke with Bob Barrow from the Wichita Falls Art Association to get more information about this weekend’s big event!

Doors at the MPEC will open at 6 p.m. with painting set to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are priced between $25-$35 and can be bought at Market Street or here.