WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Honor the artists behind the artwork that helps keep Wichita County a vibrant community with the upcoming ACE Awards and Luncheon.

ACE, or Arts and Cultural Empowerment, will be recognizing local artists’ achievements and organizations that support the broadening cultural landscape of the county at the event taking place on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 11:30 a.m.

Join the local organization in honoring cultural contributions in eight categories from Outstanding Artist of the Year to Business Champion of the Arts.

Tickets can be purchased on their website at $35 per person or $200 per table.

According to the website, all works that support the making and creation of the arts are considered, regardless of the medium.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the ACE Awards, visit the website.