WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Cowboy True Art & Culture Fair is coming up soon at the MPEC from the Arts Council of Wichita Falls.

Doc with the Arts Council of Wichita Falls sat down with us to talk about the upcoming Cowboy True arts event.

Cowboy True is an annual art and culture fair held in Wichita Falls.

Carney Porter: Well, the Cowboy True event is coming up here in just a matter of days. And here to tell us all about – he is dressed for the occasion – and you know you’re a big deal when you got one word for a name. This is Doc, everybody. Thank you so much for joining us.

Doc: Thanks for having us. And and we are just, couldn’t be more excited about the event this year. Bigger and better than ever. And it all is going to kick off Friday evening for the public. During the day Friday we’ve got school busses coming for educational thing We’re partnering with Texas Folklife on that just really to celebrate our heritage in North Texas, celebrate the cowboy lifestyle.

And we’ve got a tremendous art show. Over 40 national artists are coming in, and that that should be- just it’s always spectacular. But we’re we’re looking forward to this year being even better and and also to lots of entertainment. We’re we’re building Saturday around a family-friendly event where we’ve got a poetry lounge that’s – I’m the trail boss for the poetry portion of things.

Carney Porter: You’ve got that covered.

Doc: I’ve got that covered and then we will be having poetry, exhibitions, cowboy songs. We’ve got some fantastic entertainers coming in for Friday night. Our preview event starts at 5:30. Admission is only $5 for adults, free for kids under 17 with an adult. Cornbread and beans free: get all the fixins for free. On Friday night, we’ll announce our Artist award winners, have a little poetry and cowboy music exhibition. And then Prairie Moon is going to take the stage for the evening.

During the day Saturday, the doors open at 10:00 and we’ve just got a packed schedule. Our wonderful partners at Whispers at Hope, Whispers of Hope, who are going to benefit from this event, along with the Arts Council, are going to be putting on a clinic and exhibition. We’ve got barrel racing, we’ve got panning, gentlemen for the Four Sixes is coming to kind of kind of really show about cowboy work and cowboy type things, roping.

Carney Porter: Yes. You said everything all right. I mean it is so much you can’t even fit it in this time. But we’ll have all that information on our website if you’d like to go out there. Thank you so much for being here today. We appreciate it.