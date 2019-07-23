ArtZeum: Small Wonders – Insects and Art Special guest speaker

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday, July 27, you can learn about entomophagy from a special guest speaker as part of the ArtZeum: Small Wonders – Insects and Art at the Kemp.

As a world leader in the field of entomophagy, Dr. Aaron Dossey recently published a comprehensive reference book, Insects As Sustainable Food Ingredients, covering all aspects of insects as food (historic and current) and the emerging insect-based food industry. He’s also the President and founder of All Things Bugs, dedicated to developing sustainable eco-friendly technologies from insects in order to improve food security and health. Utilizing this research they produce Griopro, a high-quality culinary cricket powder, available on the retail market today.

Dr. Aaron T. Dossey is a life-long, self-taught Entomologist and nature enthusiast. He received his B.S. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Oklahoma State University in 2001, with minors in Chemistry and Mathematics. He graduated with his Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Florida’s College of Medicine in 2006.

Dr. Dossey, an avid nature and insect photographer, has reared over 50 different species of insects. He also founded the non-profit Invertebrate Studies Institute, dedicated to insect and invertebrate education and outreach. His mission is to establish a world-class insect zoo and insect chemistry and behavior research laboratory.

The talk is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Kemp (1300 Lamar Street) and is free to attend.