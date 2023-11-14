WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A fluffy little ragdoll, Ash the kitten is a purr-fect fit for any family seeking to add a four-legged member.

Ash from the Wilbarger Humane Society is a 10 to 11-week-old Domestic Medium-Haired kitten who is as sweet as can be.

While he loves to be cuddled up in the nearest lap, don’t be fooled by his calm demeanor — Ash is as curious as they come, Humane Society representatives said. As long as he’s free to roam, he’s happy and has the purrs to prove it.

A growing boy, Ash loves a full food bowl. He chows down on dry kitten food and enjoys canned food as a treat.

Ash is one of just a few kittens left at the Wilbarger Humane Society, representatives said, though they do have plenty of adult cats and dogs up for adoption.

To learn more about Ash or any of the adoptable pets at the Wilbarger Humane Society, visit their website or call (940) 552-5373.