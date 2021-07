WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — SICK Ministries is hosting a Back 2 School Bash on Saturday, August 7 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Back 2 School Bash will take place at the Downtown Boys & Girls Club located at 1318 6th Street.

It is free to attend, and all registered kids will receive a 1-year membership to the Boys and Girls Club.

There will be live bands, games, free food, snowcones, a bicycle giveaway, and bounce houses.

Don’t miss this incredible event!