Backdoor Theatre 2020 Season Shows: From Screen to Stage

Buy your Season Tickets at Backdoor Theatre today!

Season tickets are only available through the run of the first show of the 2020 season.

Dinner is not included with tickets. A dinner package can be purchased separately through the Box Office (940-322-5000).

A maximum of 6 tickets may be used per show, and tickets can only be used for 2020 Season shows and for Summer Youth Musical – not for showcase productions or other events such as Improv or Band Nights.

The packages are as follows:

Applause Package

8 Admissions – $100

Save 40 %

Show Stoppers Package

20 Admissions – $200

Save 52 %

Standing Ovation Package

40 Admissions – $500

Save 52 %, also includes a tax-deductible gift of $100.

2020 Season Shows: From Screen to Stage:

Oliver

Baskerville

Xanadu

In The Heights

Catch Me If You Can

Death Trap

Holiday Inn

Dinner Stage: