WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Join Backdoor Theatre for their first production of the 2022 Season.

Full of imperfect lovers and dreamers, ‘Love/Sick’ is an unromantic comedy for the romantic in everyone.

The play opens Friday, February 11, and runs through Saturday, February 26. All shows will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $15 to $21. To buy tickets, click here.