WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Backdoor Theatre is presenting their 2023 Summer Youth Musical, “The Lightning Thief”.

The musical is playing through Saturday, July 29, so don’t miss the chance to get your tickets here.

Tickets are between $15 and $21.

Carney Porter: Well, Kresee Maroney and Allison Marshall both are joining us from Backdoor Theatre. They’re some of the cast members of “The Lightning Thief.” They’re here to tell us all about the performance. Thank you, ladies, for joining us. All righty. So tell us what “The Lightning Thief” is about for those who may not know about it.

Allison Marshal: So the musical is based off the book series by Rick Riordan, and it follows Percy Jackson and his best friends while they go on a quest to try and restore a stolen lightning bolt from Zeus.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. And who do you play?

Allison Marshal: I play Annabeth Chase, one of Percy’s friends, and I get to accompany him throughout the entire show.

Carney Porter: That’s fun. And Kresee, who do you play?

Kresee Maroney: I play Silena Beauregard. And then I’m also an ensemble.

Carney Porter: Oh, perfect. So how’s it been? I don’t know if this is either of your first musicals or performances like this, you know, How does it differ from things you’ve done in the past if you have at all?

Kresee Maroney: Well, Backdoor is all, like, cast and crew does everything. Like at the end of a production, we all get together to take down the set and clean it all up. And then a lot of the costumes are our own clothes and that’s really cool.

Carney Porter: Yeah, it’s a lot of teamwork, too. That’s a great- it’s a great bonding tool, too, you can use. Now, I heard you talking about some fun interactive stuff, too. You’re not just going to keep the performance on the stage.

Allison Marshal: Yes. So the fun part about this show is we really get to interact with the audience by walking through aisles, getting up close and personal and just kind of bringing a familiar connection to everybody.

Carney Porter: Gotcha. Well, you won’t want to miss it. It’ll be a great show. It’s happening through- the 14th through the 29th, so we still have a few days left to go see it, right?

Kresee Maroney: Yes. You have three more chances to see it at 7:30, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Carney Porter: Gosh, it’s coming up already. I can’t believe it, July’s over, but it is. So go see it while you can, everybody. For more information, we’ll have it on our website. Thank you so much for joining us today.

Both: Thank you for having us.

Carney Porter: Don’t go anywhere. We’ll be right back.