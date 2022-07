WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We just got past the Fourth of July, but it’s never too early for a bit of creepy and kooky!

The Addams Family will be running from July 15 through the 30 at Backdoor Theatre and you won’t want to miss it.

If you are interested in supporting Backdoor Theatre and seeing the cast of The Addams Family live in action you can find more information about tickets on their website.