WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Backdoor Theatre’s rendition of Robin Hood, a classic tale of heroism with a comedic twist, can be enjoyed for one more weekend.

According to cast and crew members Shawna Papenthien and Jay Burnam, Ken Ludwig’s “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood” will extend performances to next Saturday, September 9, 2023.

“Sherwood,” which was originally supposed to have its final show on Saturday, Sept. 2, will now run through Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. on the Dinner Stage.

Burnam advised, however, that dinner service will not run prior to these new showtimes.

Papenthien, who plays Maid Marian, and Burnam thanked the Wichita Falls community for continuously supporting the arts.

Tickets are available for purchase online for $15 to $21.

To stay up-to-date with Backdoor Theatre’s other performances, visit their Facebook page.