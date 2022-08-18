WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Bags for Brags Cornhole tournament is coming to Wichita Falls.

The Bags for Brags Cornhole Tournament is presented by the Leadership Wichita Falls Class of 2022 and will be held on Saturday, September 17.

The tournament will be held at the The Wharehouse located at 1401 Lamar St. in Wichita Falls and will start at 10 a.m.

To registar for Bags For Brags you can go to the website Bags4Brags.com. Registration fees are $40 per team for Backyard Bracket and $60 per team for the Competitive Bracket.

The purpose of the tournament is to raise funds to support local nonprofits and provide community enrichment. The day will consist of a bracket-style tournament and cash prizes will be awarded in competitive and backyard divisions.

Food, beverages and tournament merchandise will be available for purchase throughout the day.