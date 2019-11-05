Base Camp Lindsey March (walk) of Honor

The Base Camp Lindsey March of Honor is our annual signature event. It is not only a fundraiser to benefit the construction of Base Camp Lindsey. It is our way of providing insight into the plight of our homeless veterans and to honor all veterans.

This year we will be having three courses. The original 10-mile course and we have added a 5-mile and 1-mile course. There will be competitive levels in the 10- and 5-mile courses. A trophy will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place on these courses. The participants in the 10- and 5-mile courses will be required to carry at least a 25-pound rucksack or backpack. These will be weighed at sign-in.

The event will take place on November 9, 2019. The location will be City View Jr/High School, 1600 City View Dr. in Wichita Falls, TX. (A map to the location will be provided when you register online.) Online registration will begin on September 1, 2019. There will also be on-site registration for an additional $5.00.

For more information and to register, click here.

Our suggestion is for you to fill your pack with non-perishable food and hygiene items to be distributed at our Stand-down event for homeless veterans.

Items that are needed:

Non-perishable food item – canned chili, beans, vegetables, and fruit. A favorite is Spaghetti-O’s. Snack food such as crackers, cheese and crackers, nuts, raisins, granola bars, protein bars, trail mix, peanut butter, crackers, etc. Sugar free candy and gum is also good. (Remember, they may not have the ability to cook or heat up their food, so please do not include dried beans or rice.)

Toiletries – roll-on deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, razors, shampoo (2 in 1 suggested), combs, hairbrushes, lotion, and feminine products. Please do not include mouthwash, colognes or perfumes as they contain alcohol)

Non-food items: tissues, band-aids, wipes, anti-bacterial ointment, socks, hats, and gloves.

Above all, PLEASE WEAR COMFORTABLE WALKING OR RUNNING SHOES!!!

WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU NOVEMBER 9!!

VOLUNTEERS ARE ALWAYS NEEDED.