Beast Feast presented by Crossroads Gang

Event name: Beast Feast presented by Crossroads Gang, November 8th and 9th at Veitenheimer farms 374 sanders road, Henrietta. 10 miles east of Windthorst.

About: 7th annual Beast Feast is a non sanctioned cook off.

Friday we have competitions for margaritas and steaks. Saturday is chili, beans, half chicken, pork ribs and beef brisket.

Also have live and silent auctions with raffles. DJ Raymond Veitenheimer will be playing music all weekend.

Bounce house for the kids. Concessions available (funnel cakes, steaks, chicken strip and shrimp baskets and drinks). Proceeds go to DAV Chapter 41, Scotland/Windthorst VFW and Ladies Auxiliary, and Base Camp Lindsey.

No gate fees to come out and sample foods, find something in the raffle and enjoy the rural location.

Coolers are welcome, camping is available.

For more information and to sign up cook teams or purchase raffle tickets, click here and here.

Place: Veitenheimer farms 374 sanders road, henrietta tx. 10 miles east of windthorst,tx
Time: Gates open at 5 pm friday the 8th and we will have our award ceremony with live auction at 5 pm saturday the 9th.

Cost: $25 to compete on friday night
$75 to compete on saturday
No gate fee to come out and enjoy beast feast, donations accepted.

