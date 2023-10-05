WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Do you think you have what it takes to unmask a murderer like the great Sherlock Holmes?

Flex your investigative skills at the Kemp Center’s upcoming murder mystery event.

All are invited to become amateur detectives at the second annual Murder and Mayhem as they uncover clues that reveal a fictional murderer.

According to Carla Arinder with the Wichita Falls Adult Literacy Council, Murder and Mayhem promises a night of lighthearted interrogation on Saturday, October 21, 2023, as guests explore the expansive Kemp house.

Actors from Backdoor Theatre will serve as potential suspects as a “body” is discovered at the large home, and guests will have just 45 minutes to deduce who the real murderer is.

According to Arinder, last year’s Murder and Mayhem was a great success, so officials with the Adult Literacy Council decided to bring it back for another Halloween season.

“The thing that I really looked forward to was how intense some of the people got,” Arinder said. “I mean, some of the actors came up to me and went, ‘I think they really think I murdered someone.’ Which was a testament to the actor, but that’s the fun part: watching the guests become so intent on solving the mystery.”

Doors and the cash bar will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and the buffet and main event will begin at about 6:30 p.m.

Amateur detectives can take on the challenge in groups or solos as they uncover the unfolding secrets. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple.

To purchase tickets, visit the Wichita Falls Adult Literacy website.

To learn more about the Kemp and their upcoming events, visit their Facebook page or website.