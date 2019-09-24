The Bellevue VFD annual fish fry is the department’s only fundraiser.

They will be serving fish, fries, slaw, beans, hushpuppies, and dessert. The money donated is used for the upkeep on our equipment, training for our firefighters and upkeep on our firewall.

They will also be having a car show during this event.

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2019

Place: Bellevue community center, firehall 509 Franklin Bellevue tx

Time: 5 p.m.

Cost: $10.00

They will also have a dessert auction and a raffle of camping equipment.