WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County are looking for volunteers who are interested in mentoring the younger generation.

Volunteer, Elizabeth Adams spoke with Carney Porter about her experience of being a Big Sister and how it has impacted her life.

To be a big responsibilities include being able to meet with your little two to four times a month in the community to hang out. You can also meet with your little two to four hours during the school day as well.

If you are interested in being a big, you can reach out to Big Brothers Big Sisters by calling them at (940) 767-2447.