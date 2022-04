WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County want to invite you to enjoy a fun afternoon of bowling for a good cause.

The event is set to take place from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 at Village Bowl.

Participants can register a team of four to six people and collect donations totaling at least $500.

For more information, you can contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters office by calling (940) 767-2447 or email dbivona@bbbstx.org.