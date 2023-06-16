WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita Falls is targeting men in a recruiting campaign to find enough volunteers to match with the boys who are waiting to be Little Brothers.

There are 30 boys waiting in our area, and BBBS would like to clear out the waiting list.

The goal is to get 15 new Big Brothers matched in June and the other 15 soon after. Volunteers interested in becoming Big Brothers can fill out an application at Big Brothers Big Sisters or in person at the BBBS office at 1501 Midwestern Parkway #100.

Volunteers receive training and ongoing professional support once they are matched with a Little Brother, and they are asked to commit at least 4 hours per month.