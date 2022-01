WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s National Mentoring Month and Big Brothers Big Sisters is in search to add more mentors to the program!

Board Member, Mary Helen Maskill said that there is always a need for mentors!

For this month, Big Brothers Big Sisters is aiming to get 30 mentors for 30 kids in 30 days.

If you are interested in getting involved you can text (940) 767-2447 to receive an application and they’ve even made it simple enough to fill out on your phone!