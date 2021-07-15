Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County looking for new bigs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Big Brothers Big Sisters is a mentoring organization that creates and supports one-to-one relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Their mission is more important now than ever.

To apply to be a mentor, text “BIG” to (940) 767-2447 or apply online here.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County is currently enrolling children in their free mentoring program.

To sign your child up, text “CHILD” to (940) 767-2447 or enroll them here.

You can also donate online or contact their office at (940) 767-2447 for more information.