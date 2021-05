WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Big Hat Brunch takes place in the lobby of Big Blue, located at 719 Scott Avenue on Saturday, May 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An open brunch bar and Hors d’oeuvres will be available, as well as multiple door prizes and award for the best big hat.

Enjoy shopping with local vendors and networking with other attendees while also learning about the Youth Opportunities Center on the east side of Wichita Falls

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online.