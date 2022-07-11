WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Blood centers like the Texas Blood Institute are still trying to return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morning Anchors Jaron Spor and Carney Porter are facing off against Evening Anchors Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville to see who can get the most blood donors.

It’s Team A.M. versus Team P.M. in this “Blood Battle”, and it’s all to rally the community to help those desperately in need of blood.

If you want to help out and donate blood you can do so at any of the locations linked here.

For details on how you can donate to the Texas Blood Institute, visit their Facebook page.