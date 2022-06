WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Boomtown Rodeo is just a few days away and you won’t want to miss it!

Boomtown Rodeo will be taking place on June 10 and 11 and the RRRA Arena located at FM1177 in Burkburnett!

Tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $8 for kids under 12, military, and seniors!