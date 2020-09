WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Boom Town Task Force of the Texas A&M Forest Service will be holding a Trunk or Treat event at their local office for children on Halloween.

The Boom Town Task Force is inviting the community out to its Trunk or Treat event for Halloween where children can receive candy while social distancing. The event will be held at 1900 FM 369 on October 31 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and masks will be required.