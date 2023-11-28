BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — From bottomless mimosas to boutique shopping, the third installment of Project Texoma‘s brunch series is set to be a festive celebration and giveback.

And, the best part is that prices are lower than ever.

Boujee Brunchmas is coming to town on Saturday, December 2, 2023, and it’s gearing up to be a huge community party all for a great cause, organizer Anndrea Harris said.

All proceeds raised from the event will directly pour into Soups and Socks, an organization that provides for the homeless and carries on the legacy of founder Shatanya Clarke, a KFDX 3 weekend anchor who tirelessly served her community.

“As we know, our generation still wants to be impactful in the community, but we also don’t always have the funds to be able to do that,” Harris explained. “So, by us hosting the brunch, we’re able to have a good time, have an experience, but also make an impact in the community, all at the same time.”

An exciting way to serve the community, Boujee Brunchmas also promises a great afternoon of shopping and photo ops, according to Harris.

Featuring a live DJ, signature drinks, delicious dining, desserts and more, Boujee Brunchmas will provide the ideal ‘Me’ time during the stress of the holidays, the website said. What’s more, ticket prices have dropped $15, Harris said.

“We actually only have 11 seats left,” Harris said. “So, just because I’m on the news today, I just dropped all the ticket prices to $50, so they better grab them right now.”

The brunch bash will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burk Manor, located at 101 South Ave. D in Burkburnett.

Harris added that table ticket prices have been reduced from $55 to $48 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the website.