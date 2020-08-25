Bowie Animal Shelter: Meet Elvis

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Elvis is a 1-2-year-old Chihuahua who is laid back and plays well with other dogs and cats.

Elvis is a very playful, loving, and sweet dog who is good with other animals and would be a great family pet.

Elvis is available at the Bowie Animal Shelter located at 1504 E Wise St, Bowie, TX 76230.

Hours of operation at the Animal Shelter are Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested in adopting Elvis or any other dog at the Animal Shelter are encouraged to call (940) 872-2275.

The adoption fee for Elvis is $25.