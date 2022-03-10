WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls is gearing up for it’s Legacy Dinner and Auction!

This event is a great opportunity for guests to enjoy good food as well as an opportunity to bid on great items while supporting a great cause.

The dinner will take place on April 7 at the MPEC and doors will open at 6 p.m.

Pricing is $60 for a single ticket, but if you have a group and want a table, those can be purchased for $400 for a table of eight.

For more details or to purchase tickets for the event, call the Boys and Girls Club at (940) 322-2012.